Konco fired by Celtic, set to join AmaZulu

Phakaaathi has learnt that Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has been retrenched by the club following his long suspension.

ALSO READ: Ntshangase disappointed with Chiefs exit, hopeful of finding new club soon

The long serving Celtic boss was on suspension after the club management allegedly blamed him for the Patrick Tignyemb saga that saw the club slapped with a one year transfer ban by Fifa.

Celtic were banned by the football governing body after for allegedly unfairly terminating the contract of the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who had two years left on his deal when he was axed by the club in 2019.

“Khumbulani was fired by Celtic on Monday, but he is not taking the matter lying down. He is taking the club to the CCMA,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“He is claiming R5-million for unfair dismissal.”

The source added that Konco is talking to AmaZulu FC about the possibility of joining the club.

“I hear that talks between him and AmaZulu have already started, so don’t be surprised to see him being announced by AmaZulu.”

Siwelele chairman Max Tshabalala confirmed to TimesLIVE that Konco had been retrenched by the club.

“What I know is that Khumbulani is part of the top management that we have retrenched‚” said Tshabalala.

“You know the team doesn’t have a sponsor‚ and we have retrenched some of our top management.

“We started with our junior staff about a year ago. And now we are cutting the senior staff where we feel the team can do without.

“And it’s not done because of malicious intention. It’s just that the team doesn’t have a sponsor — I’m running the team out of my pocket.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.