LIVE STREAM: Atletico de Luanda vs Kaizer Chiefs

Phakaaathi reporter
Happy Mashiane could lead Kaizer Chiefs to victory tonight (Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

A victory in Angola would boost Amakhosi’s chances of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to do a ‘double’ over Angolan side Petro de Luanda when they meet them in a Group C Caf Champions League match at Estádio 11 de Novembro tonight.

Watch the game LIVE HERE!:

Amakhosi beat their opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this month with goals from Eric Mathoho and Happy Mashiane.

A victory in Angola would not only boost Amakhosi’s chances of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, it would also give them a fillip heading into the derby.

Amakhosi will meet the Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Mathoho, Ngezana, Zulu, Baccus, Mphahlele, Blom, Mashiane, Manyama, Kambole, Parker.

Subs: Bvuma, Cardoso, Katsande, Sasman, Frosler, Ngcobo, Nurkovic

