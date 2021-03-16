local soccer 16.3.2021 01:48 pm

WATCH: New Caf president Patrice Motsepe briefs media

Phakaaathi reporter
WATCH: New Caf president Patrice Motsepe briefs media

Patrice Motsepe is the new president of the Confederation of African Football. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The South African billionaire was unanimously elected as Caf president last Friday at the 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

Newly-appointed CAF President Patrice Motsepe is addressing the media in Sandton following his appointment.

At the press conference, Motsepe is accompanied by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, as well as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Watch Motsepe addressed the media:

 

Phakaaathi


