WATCH: New Caf president Patrice Motsepe briefs media

Newly-appointed CAF President Patrice Motsepe is addressing the media in Sandton following his appointment.

The South African billionaire was unanimously elected as Caf president last Friday at the 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

At the press conference, Motsepe is accompanied by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, as well as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Watch Motsepe addressed the media:

