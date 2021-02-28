Horrendous Chiefs nailed by clinical Wydad in Champions League

Scandalous. This is probably the kindest way to describe Kaizer Chiefs’ disappointing 4-0 defeat to Wydad Athletic in a Caf Champions League Grou C game in Ougadougou on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: Sundowns batter ten man Belouizdad

The game started horribly for Amakhosi, with Itumeleng Khune mistiming his steps and trying to clear the ball from behind his goalline just seven minutes into the match. This allowed Mohammed Ounnajema to score an easy goal.

Amakhosi went on the attack but just couldn’t find the right balls into the opponent’s area. Wydad, who strangely played on the counter, came close to a second in the 34th minute but Khune managed to parry the ball away and keep his

side in the game.

As Chiefs continued looking for a way back, they were dealt another heavy blow when Ayoub El Kabbi made it 2-0 just before the half time break.

Chiefs continued their pressing in the second half but only came close to scoring in the 60th minute when Kearyn Baccus’ header was cleared off the line by Wydad keeper, Ahmoud Tahnouti.

As the game progressed, Chiefs became more frustrated as they couldn’t find a way through the Wydad defence.

Khune made a good save to deny Ibrahim Comara who was trying to bury Amakhosi with a solid strike from close range in the 83rd minute.

But two minutes later, the Ivory Coast striker beat Khune with a looped shot as he had unsuccessfully tried to come out and close down the attack.

It was another horrendous goalkeeping error by the experienced and previously trustworthy Khune.

And as the game wound down, Ramahlwe Mphahlele conceded a penalty, which Yahya Jabrane converted. The Amakhosi captain was sent off as he received his second booking after the incident.

It was, however, a questionable decision by the referee, as the ball didn’t look to have hit Mphahlele’s hand.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.