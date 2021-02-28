Agay wants Chiefs to pull out all the stops to clinch the Champions League

The Caf Champions League provides the only chance for Amakhosi to avoid embarrassment by ending a sixth season in a row trophy-less. This is why defender, Anthony Agay has called on the team to double their efforts to ensure they do well in the Champions League.

Amakhosi are away in Burkina Faso where they are to play Wydad Athletic in their second Group B match at August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on Sunday evening. The game has been moved to Burkina Faso because Moroccan authorities will not allow Chiefs into their country, because of health and safety concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have big ambitions in the Champions League, (because) if you look back in the PSL (DStv Premiership) we are not doing well and are not collecting the needed points and this is the only trophy we are looking to now,” said Agay, whose Amakhosi side were also stunned by Richards Bay in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

“It would be so good for the entire Kaizer Chiefs fraternity if we can get the full points. It will give us a boost and make us look forward, I believe we can do it,” added the Ghanaian.

“The spirit is there, everyone is eager. We didn’t get maximum points in the last game, our first in the group (Chiefs drew 0-0 at home to Guinea’s Horoya). Coming to this now we believe and trust that we prepared well and we are ready for the game.

“Wydad are a good side and have been in this competition for a long time, and have been doing well. They are always semifinalists or quarterfinalists.

“Coming to this game, maybe we are underdogs but that is good because that means they may not know us. We just have to play the game our own way and we can get the maximum points.”

With the heat expected to reach around 39 degrees celsius in Ouagadougou on Sunday, it adds another challenge that Amakhosi will have to contend with in their quest for three points.

“In west Africa it is always hot and the best way is to manage your game, manage your energies and not just go all out. If we have a chance to attack we have to use it. But we will have to manage our energy because we need it for the 90 minutes and not just for the first 15 minutes,” said Agay.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.