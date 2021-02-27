Nedbank Cup News 27.2.2021 08:48 pm

Pirates second half blitz seals Nedbank Cup win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Pirates second half blitz seals Nedbank Cup win

Deon Hotto celebrates his goal with Linda Mntambo (l) and Vincent Pule. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Three goals after the break are enough to sink Maritzburg, after the Team of Choice took an early lead.

A superb comeback from Orlando Pirates saw them book a spot in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup, as they took down Maritzburg United  3-1 at a the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Anas sends Leopards into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

The Buccaneers were trailing the Team of Choice 1-0 from early in the game,  Thabiso Kutumela putting the home side in front.

The Buccaneers scored all their goals in the second half, courtesy of Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.

It wasn’t the first half that Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer would have hoped for, with his team ineffective, as United took charge of the match.

It was the host side that had a number of opportunities, and Ernst Middendorp’s side went in front in the 9th minute through Kutumela’s effort.

Tebogo Tlolane almost extended the lead for Maritzburg two minutes later, but defender Paseka Mako was able to make a vital interception.

The game went into half time with the Soweto club still unable to get themselves back into the game.

In the second half, Zinnbauer made some changes, bringing on Kabelo Dlamini for Ben Motshwari, to add more players in attack.

And the striker repaid his coach’s faith in him by levelling the scores in the 56th minute.

It didn’t take for the Buccaneers to get a second goal as Deon Hotto put them in the lead a minute later with an assist from super-sub Dlamini.

In the 65th minute, Maritzburg’s Ali Mesa’s tested Pirates keeper Richard Ofori, but the Ghanaian was on his guard to make a save.

Kutumela, who is a former Bucs player, was once again a threat for United in the 67th minute, but his shot was blocked from a free-kick.

However, the visitors managed to extend their lead with about 10 minutes to play through Pule to make it 2-1 and seal their place in the quarterfinals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stones sends Man City 13 points clear 27.2.2021
Anas sends Leopards into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals 27.2.2021
Khune hopes for Burkina Faso bonus as Kaizer Chiefs take on Wydad 27.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

Politics ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

Society ‘Give my daughter her name’: Single father takes on Home Affairs

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition