Majoro has faith in AmaZulu as they launch Cup onslaught

With all his experience and having won cups before, it is easy to believe Lehlohonolo Majoro when he says AmaZulu are ready to steal the Nedbank Cup this year.

Majoro has won trophies at Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City before and is now looking to do the same at Usuthu, the club he began his career and aims to end it with.

Usuthu meet Black Leopards who seem to have found their rhythm since the arrival of Kostadin Papic as technical advisor but expected to take over as coach soon in a Ke Yona fixture at Thohoyandou Stadium, in Venda on Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone is looking forward to Saturday’s game,” said ‘Major’ as Majoro is popularly known in football circles. “I believe this cup game is as important as a league game… judging by the number of players we have, it is a chance for the coach to rotate the team and give almost everyone a chance to play. That’s important for us.

“I believe each and every player needs the momentum because when we win, we win as a team. There is a good mood around the team when you are on a winning streak and we want to keep it going and judging by the way we train, by the way the guys commit at training, we will go a long way,” he added.

Major has scored five league goals so far this season and was the hero for Usuthu in their Last 32 win over Durban rivals, Lamontville Golden Arrows with a late equaliser that sent the game to extra time and penalties where they managed to edge Abafana Bes’thende.

He believes Lidoda Duvha will have the same mentality of wanting to keep their momentum going when the two sides meet.

“Leopards might be down there but a cup game is different. And having won this week, it is a confidence booster for them.

“And a new coach coming in obviously each player sees it as a chance to prove himself and it will be a different ball game. But I have full confidence in our team. We have been doing well and are well equipped for whatever Leopards will throw at us.”

