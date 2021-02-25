PSL postpones Chiefs and Sundowns fixtures

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League commitments have led to the the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone their fixtures.

Sundowns were set to face Polokwane City in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match on Saturday, but that fixture has been postponed as the Brazilians will leave for Tanzania to play CR Belouizdad. The clash is now going to take place on Wednesday, 10 March.

As a result, Sundowns’ match against Swallows, scheduled for the same date has been been moved to a later date.

FIXTURE CHANGE: The #NedbankCup2021 Last 16 fixture between @Masandawana and @polokwane_city has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. Venue- Loftus Verveld Stadium

Kick-off time- 15h00 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 24, 2021

Sundowns’ DStv Premiership fixture against Stellenbosch which is scheduled for next Tuesday has also been postponed as the Brazilians are likely to arrive back in the country the same day.

FIXTURE CHANGE: The #DStvPrem fixture between @StellenboschFC and @Masandawana originally scheduled for 02 March 2021 has been postponed. The new fixture details (date, time and venue) will be advised in due course. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 24, 2021

Chiefs will also see their clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday postponed as they are likely to arrive back in the country the same day.

Amakhosi will be away in Burkina Faso where they will play Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

FIXTURE CHANGE: The #DStvPrem fixture between @TTM_Original and @KaizerChiefs originally scheduled for 02 March 2021 has been postponed. The new fixture details (date, time and venue) will be advised in due course. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 24, 2021

