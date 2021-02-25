PSL News 25.2.2021 11:17 am

PSL postpones Chiefs and Sundowns fixtures

Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs. The PSL has postponed some clashes involving Chiefs and Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Premier League Soccer has made changes to the fixtures involving Chiefs and Sundowns because of their Caf commitments.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League commitments have led to the the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone their fixtures.

Sundowns were set to face Polokwane City in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match on Saturday, but that fixture has been postponed as the Brazilians will leave for Tanzania to play CR Belouizdad. The clash is now going to take place on Wednesday, 10 March.

As a result, Sundowns’ match against Swallows, scheduled for the same date has been been moved to a later date.

Sundowns’ DStv Premiership fixture against Stellenbosch which is scheduled for next Tuesday has also been postponed as the Brazilians are likely to arrive back in the country the same day.

Chiefs will also see their clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday postponed as they are likely to arrive back in the country the same day.

Amakhosi will be away in Burkina Faso where they will play Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

