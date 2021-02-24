Arrows coach Ncikazi blames Sibisi’s injury for Leopards loss

After seeing their three league games winning streak coming to an end, Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi says the loss should be an eye-opener for his players that they are beatable.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit recently won the Q-2 innovation after finishing the quarter as the team with most points.

However, they lost 2-1 to Black Leopards on Tuesday.

Ncikazi says his side were dealt with a major blow after an injury to Nkosinathi Sibisi and ending up finishing the tie with 10 men after Pule Mmodi’s red card.

“Bad result, but again we know how it happened. Losing Nkosinathi Sibisi that early in the match derailed our plans. We put Gladwin Shitolo in, but still struggled with the long balls played to Mohammed Anas, playing from second ball. He was doing well for them. We couldn’t play from the back. There were so many challenges, we couldn’t win the first ball, we couldn’t win the second ball and we couldn’t build from the back,” said the Arrows coach.

“I just think we never recovered from Sibisi’s exit. Maybe it was the worry about his condition. But I’m happy that we got a report that he is recovering well. Second half I think we were better, came back stronger. We got the equaliser, then we got a red card. I’m not sure exactly what happened. We were a man down, not sure if we should consolidate the 1-1 or go all out for attack. Then came that goal from Anas, it was a good goal. But not to put too much pressure on our players, maybe it’s a wake up call that we are not invincible, we are not immortal. We can lose a match.”

Arrows have enjoyed quite a good campaign this season with the club setting themselves as early league contenders. There are fourth on the log with 28 points, eight point behind Mamelodi Sundowns who are at the summit of the DStv Premiership.

