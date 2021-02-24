Hunt sees window of opportunity for Chiefs in neutral venue

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt sees the neutral venue chosen for their previously abandoned Caf Champions League group C fixture against Wydad Athletic as an opportunity for his side.

ALSO READ: Chiefs squander chances again and hand Horoya vital away point

The match is set to be played on Sunday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and Hunt says the venue will be awkward for both sides.

“We knew this game was going to take place either way, it was just a matter of where,” said Hunt. “The one country I have never been to is Burkina Faso. I’ve been to Morocco, Tunisia… I’ve played everywhere.

“This is going to be new for me. I have to look at the pitch, see the size and where it is… But it also puts them on the back foot as well.

“They are the strongest side in the group with all their experience. Hopefully we can get a positive result there,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

Chiefs got their group stages campaign to an satisfying yet unexciting start with a goalless draw at home against Horoya Athletic on Tuesday evening.

The Naturena side do however feel aggrieved as the referee got a decision wrong in ruling Samir Nurkovic’s 47th minute header offside.

“Just disappointed with the result, I thought we did enough to win the game. But that’s football, if you understand football you’ll know it’s one of those things.

“We kept playing and kept trying to get in there. It’s a good positive result but disappointing because we were home.

“I changed the inside midfield players and tried to get them into wider areas, that’s what we tried to do and it was right and it worked.

“We scored two goals, one of which was possibly offside and the other I am not so sure. It was a good effort from the players. The intensity was better, the attitude was good. We should have won the game but these things happen and we should grind through it,” said Hunt.

Amakhosi are third in their group with a point, Horoya are top win four points and Wydad second with three. Petro de Luanda are fourth and unlikely to make it past this stage having lost two games already.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals of this showpiece of continental club football.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.