Anas brace helps Leopards sink Arrows

A goal in each half by striker Mohamed Anas helped Black Leopards edge Golden Arrows 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Tuesday night.

The win, which was only their third this season, saw Lidoda Duvha move away from the bottom of the log standings to position 15.

Abafana Bes’thende were forced to make an early change when Nkosinathi Sibisi failed to recover from an injury and was replaced by Gladwin Shitolo.

Lidoda Duvha, who had new technical advisor Kosta Papic looking on from the stands, started the game on a high note, taking the game to the home side.

Tsepo Matsimbi brought the best of out of Sifiso Mlungwana in the 16th minute, but the Arrows goalkeeper was equal to the task as he parried the dangerous ball away for a corner kick.

Arrows’ best chance of the half fell to Velemseni Ndwandwe found himself unmarked inside the penalty box, but his clever backheel was pushed away for a corner kick by King Ndlovu.

Four minutes later Mohamed Anas opened the scoring for Lidoda Duvha with a header, following good build up from Leopards.

The visitors took their slender lead to the half-time break.

Arrows took the game to Leopards in the second half as they looked for the equaliser, and they found it in the 68th minute through Michael Gumede who scored with a clever backheel.

Just as it looked as though the teams were settling for a draw, Anas grabbed the winner for Leopards in the referee’s optional time with a beautifully taken shot that beat Mlungwana hands down.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.