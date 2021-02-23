Parreira linked Maritzburg United boost squad with defender Rae

Struggling DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Ryan Rae on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bafana coach Parreira set for SA return?

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent, having last played for Chippa United.

Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia, whose club has been linked with former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, is optimistic that Rae’s arrival will help turn the club’s fortunes around.

Things have not been going well for Maritzburg this season and they’re currently second from bottom of the log standings having only collected nine points in 15 games. They’re tied on points with bottom-placed Black Leopards, but have a better goal difference than Lidoda Duvha.

“A warm welcome to Ryan Rae at Maritzburg United and we wish that his stay in Pietermaritzburg will be a positive one,” said Kadodia as quoted by the club’s website.

“Together with our other new signings made over the past month, we are optimistic that Ryan’s arrival will coincide with an upturn in our results.

“As management we believe that his considerable experience in the PSL, together with his competitive nature, will have a galvanizing affect on the squad. Ryan’s versatility will also be of benefit to the team.”

Rae becomes Maritzburg’s third signing of the mid-season transfer period after the arrivals of goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt, defender Dusan Stevic and attacking midfielder Keletso Sifama.

The club have also promoted three players from the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) squad set-up; Asanda Buthelezi, Muzomuhle Ngwane and Phiwayinkosi Zuma.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.