Ncikazi proud of Arrows after winning Q-innovation prize  

Mandla Ncikazi has hailed his Golden Arrows team for their efforts in collecting many points in seven games than any other team to win the Quarter Two innovation prize money worth R1,5 million.

Arrows collected 16 points in seven matches, whereas Downs finished the Q-2 on 15 points, and the likes of SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC all finished on 12 points.

The KwaZulu-Natal club have been impressive, winning five of their last seven games.

Arrows are on fourth place on the log with 28 points after 15 matches.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to thank our players and technical team members for their great effort in collecting most points in seven games and winning the second Q-innovation. Being the first KZN team to win the Q-innovation. This is for the first time in the history of the PSL,” said the Arrows coach.

“I’m really proud and honoured to be part of this group, let this be a motivation to win the next Q-innovation by collecting twelve points from the Limpopo teams in the next four games. Anything is possible when arrows are pointing in the same direction.”

Ncikazi has now challenged his players to continue with the same mentality in their next games and be consistent.

He will be hopping his players do exactly that when they host a struggling Black Leopards on Tuesday.

“The most challenging part will be the next matches where the teams needs to maintain consistency and play some matches as favourites, not underdogs,” he added.

“Our mentality has to be the best in not judging teams by their log standings, but respect and adapt to their game plans. Impose our offensive game after regaining position. I’m optimistic with such mentality, the sky is the limit.”

