New date for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf clashes

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced a new date for the postponed Caf Champions League matches involving South African teams Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs were originally scheduled to face Wydad Athletic Club (also known as Wydad Casablanca) away in Morocco on 13 February, but were denied visas to the North African country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt was the touted as the next venue to host this clash, but the Egyptian authorities later informed Caf that they would not be able to host the match.

Sundowns also saw their trip to Algiers where they were set to meet CR Belouizdad being cancelled due to the self-same coronavirus concern from Algeria.

Caf then gave Wydad and Belouizdad an ultimatum to find alterative venue by Sunday, 21 February, or forfeit their games.

The African football controlling body has now confirmed through a statement that Tanzania and Burkina Faso have agreed to host these clashes.

“The Caf organising committee of interclub competition has released its verdict on the following matters:

CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

“This Total Caf Champions League will now be played in Tanzania on 28 February 2011 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Kick off is a13h00 GMT.

“Tanzania Football Federation has sent an approval letter to host the match.

Wydad AC vs Kaizer Chiefs

“The match has been scheduled for 28 February 2021 in Burkina Faso at 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou. Kickoff is at 16h00 GMT.

“Burkina Faso Association (BFA) has sent to Caf the approval letter to host it,” read the Caf statement.

