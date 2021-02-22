Tembo calls for more from SuperSport in bid to catch Sundowns

Katano Tembo wants his SuperSport United side to be even more ruthless, if they are to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and the rest for the DStv Premiership title.

ALSO READ: Cosafa backs Patrice Motsepe in Caf presidential bid

Matstatsantsa are currently the closest challengers to leaders Sundowns, though they dropped more points on the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs. SuperSport now play Orlando Pirates tomorrow, with a chance to narrow the gap to Sundowns to just a point, though Masandawana will then also have two games in hand on Tembo’s men.

SuperSport have battled for consistency in the league for a long time now, their last Premiership triumph coming over a decade ago, though they have done very well in knockout competitions.

This season, following a surprise early exit from the Nedbank Cup, all SuperSport can concentrate on is the league. Their record this season in the Premiership does look better, with just three defeats in 17 games. But SuperSport have also not won a single match against the current top six, while Tembo also pointed to the draw with Amakhosi and a 2-1 loss to Celtic as recent stumbling blocks.

“In the games against Celtic and Chiefs we needed to try and carry out momentum, and put a bit more pressure on a top team like Sundowns,” said Tembo yesterday.

“We have not done that, especially in previous seasons. We are now four points behind Sundowns, we needed to win (against Chiefs) and we drew, it is a huge disappointment for us. This season has been a bit better, we have lost less games, and drawn less (five). It is an improvement but we would like to be a bit more consistent.”

Fifth-placed Pirates have won their last four games in all competitions, and three of their last five in the league, as they look to make a move on Sundowns.

“Pirates are doing well and pushing to get up the log, so they will also want to win, and it is … important for us to go out in the right frame of mind and make sure we attack from the word go, to get an early goal and try to unsettle them. It is a very demanding match where we need to bring our ‘A’ game in terms of work ethic.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.