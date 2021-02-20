There’s no superhero that will come rescue us, we have to get ourselves out of this situation, says Chiefs’ Mphahlele

Kaizer Chiefs’ newly installed captain, Ramahlwe Mphahlele ha called for more grit from his teammates ahead of their tricky DStv Premiership fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday at 3pm at FNB Stadium.

ALSO READ: Chiefs midfielder Katsande decries lack of concentration as Amakhosis downfall

Amakhosi have been on a downward curve lately with three defeats in a row keeping them outside the top right and just nine points ahead of relegation places.

“It’s not nice to lose three games in a row, you know. There is no other way to put this especially for a team of our calibre who have players who can fight… we just have to stick together and keep fighting,” said Mphahlele.

“The only people who are going to take Kaizer Chiefs out of this current situation is the current crop of players, there is no one else who will come out of nowhere and help us out of it.

“We just have to stick together and knuckle down and believe we can do it. We need to put in a little bit of grit and don’t with a positive attitude,” he added.

He said while Matsatsantsa a Pitori have always been a tough opponent for them, they can use them as a turning point if they work hard enough end believe.

“They are obviously a team who gives us problems and they are very difficult to play against. They have some good players…

“But we also have good players it’s just keep going as a team and be strong together and believe that we can win and collect points.

“I think that’s the main problem we have right now, we don’t believe we can win. We are going to give our all, we have a chance again on Saturday to try and rectify the mistakes we made in the last game,” said Mphahlele who was recently confirmed as the official captain by coach Gavin Hunt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.