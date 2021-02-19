 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Chiefs and Pirates need to catch up with Sundowns

local soccer 6 hours ago

It’s time Chiefs and Pirates step-up and show why they have a huge following and sponsors line-up for them.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
19 Feb 2021
01:42:01 PM
PREMIUM!
Chiefs and Pirates need to catch up with Sundowns

Samir Nurkovic (left) of Kaizer Chiefs and Deon Hotto (right) of Orlando Pirates. (Backpagepix)

Can’t help but ask myself, what are other teams doing when the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming so high, have big ambitions and play such entertaining football. I mean, I just don’t get it, really, what is it about the Pretoria team that makes them such a good team to watch in the DStv Premiership than their rivals? Before I go any further, I know some of you are already thinking, ‘Sundowns has the money hence they attract good players’. But let’s be realistic, Sundowns are not the only team in the PSL with money. Yes, Patrice Motsepe might...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.