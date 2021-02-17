Lacklustre Kaizer Chiefs lose yet again, this time to AmaZulu

It was yet another disappointing and embarassing afternoon for Kaizer Chiefs as they lost their third game in a row, with AmaZulu FC pipping them 2-1 in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Even though the displays from both Chiefs and AmaZulu were not awe inspiring, there was enough dramatic moments in the game to make up for that.

It started when Chiefs were forced into an early change with Happy Mashiane struggling with a groin problem. He was taken off on the 16th minute and Lebogang Manyama took his place.

But having failed to make a difference, Manyama was pulled off early in the second half. An unhappy looking Manyama stormed out and disappeared into the tunnel after he was taken off in the 61st minute – 46 minutes after coming on as a substitute. His place was taken by striker Leonardo Castro.

But before that, just before the break, an infuriated Khune who looks like he lacks confidence, couldn’t scold at his defenders for leaving him exposed after Usuthu had scored although his reaction and body language said he was unhappy.

And in the 65th minute, Thapelo Xoki unnecessarily held and brought down Samir Nirkovic inside his own box, and referee Jelly Chavani didn’t hesitate to point into the spot. Castro converted to bring Chiefs back into the match.

But a few minutes from that, the Naturena side where reduced to 10 men after Darrel Matsheke was sent off after getting his second booking. It was to go downhill from there for Amakhosi.

As Amakhosi looked to find a winner and end their losing streak, or at least hold on for a draw, Khune made yet another blunder in the 85th minute when he miscued a punch from a corner and Lehlohonolo Majoro hit the ball into the net to give AmaZulu the lead again.

Usuthu will feel they let Amakhosi off lightly as they had a few other chances to hand Chiefs a heftier defeat had they taken them. And their keeper, Veli Mothwa produced a fine save to deny Castro right at the end of the match.

