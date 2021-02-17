PSL News 17.2.2021 10:54 am

Sundowns’ Mokwena expects difficult game against Baroka

Khaya Ndubane
Rhulani Mokwena, co-head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns is expecting a difficult game against Baroka FC (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“They have a definitive threat on set pieces. We have a lot of work to do, it is going to be a difficult game,” said Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming to continue where they left off in the DStv Premiership when they face Baroka FC in their first game of the second round of the league.

The sides are set to meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 5pm today.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is expecting a difficult clash against a “consistent” Bakgaga.

“We looked at their recent last three games and that gives us an idea of what they bring. We also looked at the game we played against them which was on the ninth of January. Structurally they have a system in place and are very consistent with regards to the personnel available,” Mokwena told the Sundowns website.

“They have Goodman Mosele in the middle who is doing very well, also looking at their wingers who are quick and direct. They are very direct in terms of getting in the box with their crosses. So we have got to make sure that we manoeuvre around those. They have a definitive threat on set pieces also. We have a lot of work to do, it is going to be a difficult game,” he added.

The last time the two sides met earlier this year, Masandawana beat Baroka 2-0 with Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane scoring the goals for the Brazilians.

