PSL News 16.2.2021 02:29 pm

‘Khama Billiat needs someone to talk to,’ says former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral

Sibongiseni Gumbi
‘Khama Billiat needs someone to talk to,’ says former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs needs cheering up. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

“I’m sure he’s also not very happy about the football he is playing, or the level he is showing,” said the former Amakhosi coach.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Muhsin Ertugral believes that there must be something eating Amakhosi star Khama Billiat inside that’s disabling him from giving the top performances he’s known for.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg snap up Chiefs striker

Billiat has not hit the form that made Mamelodi Sundowns fork out big bucks to Ajax Cape Town back in 2013. At Sundowns Billiat was one of the top players in the country.

That’s why when Chiefs snatched him from Masandawana headlines screamed that they’d caught a big fish. But he hasn’t lived up to expectations as yet.

“First and foremost I’d sit him down and talk to him,” Ertugral said in an interview with thebeautifulgame.co.za.

“I’m sure he’s also not very happy about the football he is playing, or the level he is showing. I can see that people are not happy about his performances,” added Ertugral who has coaches at a number of clubs in South Africa.

“Uhm, I think he would also criticise himself a lot (for his poor displays of late), as I know him, he is a great player that can win you games only by himself. From the outside looking in, obviously last year was a bit difficult.

“I feel like he has problems, but the problems he would speak to you (the coach), there must be something that is bothering him

“You can’t tell me that a player like him was brilliant yesterday and he is a bad player today. There must be some dynamism that they can only see and they must address them,” said Ertugral who is currently the technical director at the Turkish national team.

Billiat is currently out with an injury and according to Amakhosi, he will could start playing again in late March.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates midfielder anticipating difficult match against Botswana club  21.2.2021
Hunt really upset with ‘stupid error’ that cost them two points against SuperSport 21.2.2021
Chiefs squander lead to draw with SuperSport 20.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition