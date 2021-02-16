OPINION: Charging Sundowns and Stellenbosch over Ngcongca tribute is officious nonsense

On 28 November, 2020, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC deliberately interrupted a DStv Premiership encounter in the 16th minute, to recognise the tragic passing of Masandawana and Bafana Bafana right back Anele Ngcongca in a car crash a few days earlier.

The emotional tribute, agreed upon before the match, took place in that minute because Ngcongca proudly wore the jersey number 16 at Sundowns.

This weekend, it emerged that the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee had charged both Stellenbosch and Sundowns for interrupting the game, with a hearing set to have taken place yesterday.

Now, I am sure both clubs did indeed contravene the rules by stopping the game and honouring Ngcongca.

And yet, there are four words, one of them rude, that spring to mind immediately: READ THE F***ING ROOM!

More specifically, that the PSL DC has come to this decision speaks of an organisation completely de-sensitised to emotions, one that does its business ruthlessly, with utter disregard for the feeling of those around it, or playing within its walls.

Sundowns and Stellenbosch could well end up fined for an act that spoke only of a desire to honour one of the legends of the South African game.

Sure, rules are rules and if you want to apply the letter of the law on every occasion, charging Sundowns and Stellenbosch is the way to go.

But if you want to be perceived as an organisation that gives a toss, then it most certainly is not.

This speaks again of a ruthlessness searing through the league right now that appears to be all business, and zero humanity.

It’s hard, as a journalist that has been covering the game in South Africa for 20 years, to sit and look on as freelancers in particular, are battling to find work in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the face of the league’s decision to continue to ban media from stadiums for local matches.

There is no reason for media not to be allowed into grounds – the government has even said as much – and many journalists in our close-knit community rely on going to games to earn an income.

The PSL, however, continue to ignore pleas to reconsider, another example, to my mind, of a feeding of their own self interest over a general regard for the footballing community.

Back to Ngcongca, it also puts in my thoughts that Twitter meme that does the rounds:

NO ONE: Sundowns and Stellenbosch have broken the rules.

The PSL: We are charging Sundowns and Stellenbosh for breaking the rules.

The point is, if the PSL had just left this alone, no one would have complained.

Now, however, they have made a heartless decision that only invites criticism.

Ngcongca’s passing stirred the emotions and stirred up a fitting tribute.

And now this from the PSL – what sort of example does it set?

That players and clubs can’t pour their hearts out on the field in honour of a team-mate until they have read the PSL handbook from cover to cover?

It is just autocratic garbage and the PSL should be ashamed of itself.

