SA football fans plead with PSL to let them back in

PREMIUM!
SA football fans plead with PSL to let them back inlocal soccer 3 days ago
“We are missing going to the games… Our team is not doing well and they need us,” said Kaizer Chiefs superfan Saddam Maake.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility
matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen
Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail
Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract
Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers