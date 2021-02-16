 
 
SA football fans plead with PSL to let them back in

local soccer 3 days ago

“We are missing going to the games… Our team is not doing well and they need us,” said Kaizer Chiefs superfan Saddam Maake.

Phakaaathi Staff
16 Feb 2021
09:20:38 AM
South African football fans are pleading to be allowed back into matches. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South African football fans are desperate to return to the stadiums to cheer on their teams, who they say are struggling because of a lack of support on match days. ALSO READ: Mngqithi admits to Covid-19 concerns at Sundowns Sports fans haven’t been allowed into grounds since around March last year when sport in this country was halted because of the first wave of the coronavirus. And when sport did resume – a few months later under strict health and safety protocols – the fans were ordered to stay away and told to watch from afar. Well-known Chiefs fan Saddam...

