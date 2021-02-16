Spurs sink further into relegation trouble as they are hammered by Sekhukhune

From a team who stood toe-to-toe with top-flight side Baroka away a week earlier, to a team who get hammered at home by aside in the same division, best describes Cape Town Spurs’ current situation.

Having given Bakgaga a good run for their money for 120 minutes in the Nedbank Cup, and edging them in the penalty shoot-out, there was a general belief that it was a turning point for Urban Warriors.

But Saturday’s heavy defeat to Sekhukhune United in a GladAfrica Championship match at Cape Town Stadium proved otherwise.

Spurs took an early lead with Ashely Cupido turning in Abednigo Mosiathlaga’s cross from a free kick just six minutes into the game.

But the lead crumbled in front of their own eyes as Babina Noko went on to score three goals in the first half to go into the break leading 3-1. They added a fourth in the second half to win the match 4-1.

Speaking after the game, former Spurs player, Sonwabile Mfecane who made his debut for Sekhukhune on the day, said it was a mission accomplished as they took home to Limpopo the full points.

“I am honoured to have my debut today,” said Mfecane after the game. “Even though I didn’t play as much as I wanted to, it’s still something that I am grateful for.

“I am also grateful for the three points and the guys had to grind hard for them. We are snow looking forward d to the next game and the mentality remains the same, which is to grind out three points,” added the 21-year-old.

Spurs unveiled their own new signing Miguel Dias last week and will hope he brings about the luck they need to move away from the relegation zone.

Dias said he was impressed worth how his teammates welcomed him.

“From what I’ve seen it is quite a young squad which is good because the players that are established in the team – the bigger, more experienced players – aren’t overpowering and don’t have egos that will affect the youngsters and the general feel within the team.

“So that’s one thing I’ve really enjoyed, I feel like it hasn’t been tough for me to fit in which is cool,” said Dias.

Spurs remain rooted at the bottom of the Championship standings with just 10 points after 12 matches.

