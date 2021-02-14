PSL News 14.2.2021 06:11 pm

Not a spectacle but Swallows hold off AmaZulu to remain unbeaten

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Tlakusani Mthethwa of Swallows FC shields Xola Mlambo of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows and AmaZulu at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The game didn’t live up to expected heights as a spectacular clash was anticipated based on the teams’ form prior to the match.

The only thing good to have come out of the anticipated DStv Premiership fixture between Swallows FC and AmaZulu FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon is that the Dube Birds managed to keep their unbeaten run.

With AmaZulu aiming to be the first team to inflict the pain of defeat on the Dube Birds, and the home side not willing to have their brilliant record broken, it was an open and flowing game from the onset.

Swallows striker, Ruzaigh Gamaldien tried to steal a foul which would have been a penalty in the 12th minute, but referee Victor Hlungwani made the right decision and gave a corner kick instead.

But while they both created chances – but none that were clear early on – none could make use of them. The keepers, Thela Ngobeni for Swallows and Veli Mothwa for Usuthu were called for just clean up saves, nothing serious or threatening.

The second half was more of the same, and neither team made any headway in terms of creating proper scoring chances. The game became a bit dull and went against its pre-billing that it would be a thriller with many goals.

The result didn’t do any of the teams any favour as they remain rooted in the same positions they occupied before the game. But it should be a worry for the Dube Birds that they are slipping further away from Mamelodi Sundowns who are top of the standings.

Usuthu missed out on a chance to overtake Cape Town City into fifth spot.

