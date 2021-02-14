WATCH: Lebusa and Erasmus react after Sundowns win

Goalscorers Mosa Lebusa and Kermit Erasmus shared their views after the pair helped Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 win over Al Hilal in their Caf Champions League group match on Saturday night.

The win saw the Brazilians move to the top of Group B after Congolese giants TP Mazembe were held to an unexpected draw by CR Belouizdad.

Lebusa opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute and he was assisted by Lyle Lakay who delivered a delightful ball for Lebusa to head the hosts into the lead.

The first half saw the sides exchanging blows and Downs looked to be the dominant side but the second stanza took a different twist as the hosts were made to chase and defend for most periods.

Erasmus made sure that Sundowns supporters rest assured knowing that they will go top of the group as he scored near the referee’s optional time to give Downs as a two-goal cushion heading in the death of the game.

Watch Lebosa and Erasmus react after the game:

Player Reactions ???? Hear from tonight's goalscorers as they react to getting the first 3 points of our #TotalCAFCL campaign! ????️#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/AcSIbL2ztG — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 13, 2021

