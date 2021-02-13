Only a win will be acceptable for Chippa when they play Celtic, says Mbenyane

Sitting in 13th place is something that doesn’t sit well with Chippa United’s star attacker, Andile Mbenyane and he feels the club does not deserve to be among the early relgeation candidates in the DStv Premiership.

But collecting a mere 13 points from 14 games doesn’t get you in good places on the log, and it could actually be worse with such a low games to points ratio.

This is why Mbenyane doesn’t even entertain the thought of any other result but a win when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

“It’s really important for us to get three points because we are at the bottom side of the log, we are part of the last four teams,” says Mbenyane. “We want the three points so we can jump to position 10 or nine.

“If you win one game you get closer to the top eight and that’s why it’s important we win this game. If we don’t get a win, at least a point.”

He added that they’ve had a good week of preparation and should be good enough to steal the points in Mangaung.

“The preparations have been good. We had just come back from a Nebank Cup game that played for 120 minutes. We know how we are going to play against them. We are looking forward to the game.

“There was no easy game for any of the top flight teams who played against the lower division sides. Free State Stars also gave us a tough time and we had to win on penalties.”

Mbenyane revealed that he had watched Celtic when they played against SuperSport United in midweek and expects a really tough match against them on Saturday.

