Pirates coach Zinnbauer targets victory in Botswana 

Josef Zinnbauer has made his homework in analysing their opponents Jwaneng Galaxy, whom they meet in the first leg of the playoffs in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers are set to meet up with Galaxy in Gaborone at the Botswana National Stadium on Sunday.

Playing away, the German-born coach knows that his side might encounter some obstacles. But with the team having gone through the same thing in their last Caf game against Sagrada Esperanca, the Pirates coach wants his charges to come out with a victory but knows it won’t be easy.

“Strong team, tall players with very good and a squad with good physique. I think this is not an easy game, we need to be fully concentrated and to work (for the entire game) and we will have a chance to win this game,” said the Pirates coach.

“If we want to go to the next round we need points in our side. It’s important we get a good result outside (away from home). I know it’s not easy, especially with the traveling, fields that are different to what we have. But we experienced the same thing in Angola, it was not our field, we travelled for a long time. So, it’s the same situation as before. But we had a good result in the away game (against Sagrada).”

Zinnbauer believes that getting a good result away from home will give them a good chance to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

“What is important is to get a good result in the away game first. When we score we will have an away goal which is good for us. Maybe we will play a draw, but it’s important that we win we will have a good chance (to go to the next round) at home.”

