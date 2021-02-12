Mosimane not entirely satisfied with Al Ahly’s bronze medal

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was not totally pleased by his side finishing in third place in the Club World Cup.

ALSO READ: Will Tembo find the winning formula to beat CT City?

Mosimane’s side beat Brazil’s Palmeiras 3 – 2 on penalties after the two sides couldn’t score a single goal during open play at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday. They were pitted against Palmeiras after losing 2-0 to German club Bayern Munich courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski brace, with the Polish striker scoring one goal in each half and ending their hopes to return to Egypt with gold.

The Red Devils picked up the bronze medal, the second time they had finished third in this competition, after also doing so in 2006. It was also Mosimane’s best finish at a Club World Cup, having also coached Mamelodi Sundowns there in 2016, when Masandawana lost both their matches and finished sixth.

“Well, that’s not what we came for,” Mosimane told beIN Sports TV after the Palmeiras win.

“But we must be humble and we must understand that facing Bayern in the semis was not easy. I’m happy and proud of my team.”

Mosimane reserved special praise for goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy for saving two penalties in the shootout against the Brazilians giants.

“I thank the players and Mohamed El Shenawy, who for saving the penalties and clinching the bronze medal,” the former Bafana Bafana coach added.

“I think we fought fiercely. Yes, we were not the strongest team in the tournament, but we showed character and fight during our matches. I thank the fans for their enthusiasm and tremendous support during the tournament.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.