Caf to decide on aborted Wydad vs Kaizer Chiefs match

The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that the Caf Champions League match between Wydad Athletic Club and Kaizer Chiefs, will “not be played as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February 2021”.

Safa said in a statement that Caf sent a correspondence saying the African football controlling body will communicate the updated decision in due course.

“In a one-liner correspondence sent to SAFA last night, CAF through its Competition Division manager, Ahmed Salem said ‘CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time’,” read a statement on the Safa website.

Chiefs were scheduled to have left for Casablanca on Wednesday evening but the team was denied entry visas to Morocco, forcing them to cancel the trip to North Africa.

The Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) confirmed on Wednesday that Amakhosi would not be allowed into the country under any circumstances, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation sent a letter to the CAF Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League, due to health and safety related to the recent developments of Covid-19,” read a statement from the RMFF.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match, or hold it in another country if this is not possible.”

