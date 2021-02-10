Kaizer Chiefs postpone Morocco trip as visa issue remains unsolved

Kaizer Chiefs have postponed their trip to Morocco to Thursday where they are to play their first Caf Champions League group stages fixture against Wydad Athletic.

Amakhosi’s trip has been delayed after the Moroccan embassy failed to issue them with travel visas which allow them to enter the North African country.

The Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) later confirmed Chiefs would not be allowed into the country under any circumstances, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match, or hold it in another country if this is not possible,” read a statement from the RMFF.

There were also reports that Moroccan authorities had threatened to stop Chiefs at the airport and send them back if they do not have visas from the their South African embassy.

“Due to the hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco and lack of communication from the Moroccan football federation and authorities on the matter that involves Kaizer Chiefs travelling to the north African country, the club had no option but to move their travel to tomorrow (Thursday), pending the resolution of the matter and cooperation from all the relevant parties,” wrote Chiefs in a media statement on Wednesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that the club has fulfilled all the requirements needed for their travel, including all Covid-19 protocol requirements for their trip,” the statement added.

While Covid-19 is a serious concern as South Africa is among the countries most affected in the world, the tension between the two counties when it comes to football matters is no secret.

Some believe the real motive is to inconvenience Amakhosi and make sure they get to Morocco late and don’t have time to acclimatise and prepare for the gigantic clash.

“After all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not been issued with visas required for entry into Morocco…

“The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and Safa have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter.

“We will continue to collaborate with Safa and the SA Embassy in Morocco to try and engage CAF so that we can get the matter resolved,” said exasperated Amakhosi.

Chiefs added that they will try again on Thursday morning to obtain the visas, but didn’t say what’s doing to happen should the matter not be resolved then.

