Zinnbauer wants his Pirates charges to keep on grinding results

Josef Zinnbauer wants his Orlando Pirates charges to keep on getting results like they did in their match agaisnt Cape Town City which they won 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

It was an exceptional performance by the Buccaneers which saw them score two goals within the first five minutes into the start of play.

More importantly, this was the Soweto club’s second successive victory having sauntered into the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup by beating Uthongathi FC 1-0 prior to Cape City clash.

Zinnbauer believes his side could have wrapped up the game by getting another goal in the second half, but they failed capitalise on the goal scoring chances they created.

“It was a good game, but we don’t go back, we go forward (look forward to the next game) and try again, that’s what we want. The first half was really good in defense and offense. Second half we said the players must wait for the right moment, play counter attack and get the third goal,” said Zinnbauer.

“But we had a lot of opportunities for counter attacks and to get the next goal. But at the end of the day we deserved this (win). I think we had the game in our hands for 90 minutes from defense to offense.”

Pirates have now recorded seven wins, seven draws and three loses in the processes with the team climbing up to fourth place on the league standings with 28 points after 17 games.

They are level on points with second placed SuperSport United and third placed Swallows FC, with goal difference separating all the three clubs. But Matsatsantsa have only played 15 games, while the Birds are on 14.

The three clubs trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five points, with the Brazilians on 33 after 15 matches.

Pirates will be keen to keep a close distance with the rest of the teams at the top when they get back to league action with a fixture against SuperSport on 24 February away from home.

For now, they will go back to continental competition where they take on Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup Play-off match away from home on Sunday.

