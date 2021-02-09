SuperSport hit a pothole in DStv Premiership title chase as they lose to Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic left SuperSport United frustrated on Tuesday afternoon when they beat them 2-1 in the DStv Premiership.

The loss dealt a blow to Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s title ambitions, as the defeat leaves them five points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Youngster Reagan Van Der Ross opened the scoring just after referee Phillip Tinyani blew his whistle to signal the start of the second stanza, putting the hosts in the lead as he marked his DStv Premiership debut in grand fashion.

Siphon Chaine was unbeatable for the whole first half, pulling out top shelf saves that frustrated SuperSport’s attacking line of Bradley Grobler and Sipho Mbule together with Evans Rusike. However, he was eventually beaten and it took about an hour to do so.

It was Lucky Mohomi who got the better of Chaine in the 58th minute. Chaine had come out to clear the ball from a Sipho Mbule corner kick, but his clearance landed on the alley of Mohomi, who picked his spot and placed it in the back of the net with so much composure, leaving Chaine flat-footed as United levelled matters.

10 minutes later, Sera Motebang had the chance to restore the lead for Phunya Sele Sele, he did everything right to bypass Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s defence, beating goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as well, but the upright came to the rescue of Williams and company.

Not long after, Motebang forced an excellent save from the SuperSport ‘keeper after navigating through United’s midfield right through the backline to create space for himself. When the ball left his boot, it looked destined for the roof of the net but Williams was up to the task.

As it’s often said, if at first you don’t succeed, don’t give up, try again. It was the third time of asking for Motebang where he finally got the better of Williams to restore the lead for Siwelele. However, his goal was marred by poor officiating by the assistant referee, who failed to flag Motebang as he was in an offside position by the time the ball was played to him.

At the end of the contest, the entire SuperSport bench did not hide how their disappointment in the linesman’s poor officiating as they charged towards him in frustration.

