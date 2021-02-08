Nedbank Cup News 8.2.2021 05:29 pm

Inspired Nyatama wants more game time after leading Swallows in cup win

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Musa Nyatama of Swallows (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Nyatama has only had cameo second half appearances since joining the Dube Birds at he beginning of the season.

Not only did Musa Nyatama start his first game for Swallows, but he also captained the side, leading them past tricky Cape United in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

Nyatama has only had cameo second half appearances since joining the Dube Birds at he beginning of the season. But he has been influential and scored the controversial equaliser when they drew with Mamelodi Sundowns a few weeks ago.

“It feels good to start” said Nyatama after their 1-0 win over the Spirited Ones “It was the first time I start the game today (Sunday). But I still feel like there are some things I can improve on so I can do well and help the team,” said the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

“We are happy that we progressed to the next stage. But I feel we could have done better in certain stages, we will improve. It’s work in progress. And the perseverance and hard work, we will go somewhere,” he said of their game.

Up next for the Beautiful Birds of Dube is an interesting DStv Premiership fixture against AmaZulu FC at Donsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

Nyatama feels this will be a tough game for them given Usuthu’s devastating form of late, but at least they have enough time to recover and prepare for the match.

“It won’t be easy game, they also won and progressed in the Nedbank Cup. We will try our best to collect maximum points because we are home.”

