‘I’d never lost to a lower division team before,’ says Chiefs’ Hunt

Embarrassing is perhaps an understatement as Kaizer Chiefs fans wake up to yet another week of being mocked after their team let them down again.

The Amakhosi faithful were just recovering from a Soweto derby defeat, when their team put them in a more embarrassing situation when they lost 2-1 in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup to GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC on Sunday.

The Nedbank Cup defeat may have just put paid to any hopes of a new trophy going to Naturena this season with the team also not doing well in the DStv Premiership.

Coach, Gavin Hunt decried missed chances and said it was his first time losing to a lower division side in his coaching career, which spans over 25 years.

“It’s embarrassing,” admitted Hunt after the game at FNB Stadium. “On a personal level, I don’t think I have ever lost to a first division team in my 26, 27 years in football.

“We had so many opportunities but you’ve got to take them. When you play against a team like Richards Bay you’ve got to score first but we didn’t and they got the upper hand,” added Hunt.

Other than the many scoring chances they couldn’t use to good effect, Amakhosi were also exposed at the back. They were first caught with a corner then easily taken apart for the second goal.

“We committed two bad errors at the back but in saying that I’ve got to take a good, hard look at the squad. There’s a lot.. I don’t want to say too much.

“We had numerous chances in the first half but we didn’t make that final ball count and even when we went down to 10 men, we still had numerous chances but you’ve got to do better,” said an exasperated Hunt.

Not all hope is lost though as Hunt will have to draw from all his experience as coach to try and drag the team back from that ashes.

“We’ve got to work a little harder. We’ve got to make situation better… I know what’s in front of us. I know what’s in front me so we’ve got to be better.

“It’s been like from that from the start. We’ve got to have more legs in the team, you know? A bit more mobility. But we’ve got to get though and we’ve got to grind away and turn the corner and go again.”

