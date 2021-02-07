Hotto admits Pirates had to suffer to take down Uthongathi

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto admits that they had to fight for the victory against Uthongathi FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The GladAfrica Championship side made it hard for the Buccaneers, with the KwaZulu-Natal-based club putting on a solid performance which saw them hold the DStv Premiership outfit to a goalless draw going into half-time.

The only goal of the match came through in the 64th minute thanks to Gabadinho Mhango, the joint-top goalscorer in last season’s DStv Premiership.

“It was a difficult game … but we managed to get the result. The pitch’s condition didn’t allow us to play, but we had to go through the pain,” said the winger.

The Namibian added that getting the result was made easier by the analysis the Pirates backroom staff had done of Uthongathi, unfamiliar opponents for Pirates, before the match.

“That helped us a lot to see where there weaknesses are and where they are strong,” added Hotto.

With the spot into the last 16 secured, the Namibian says they have to put that game at the back of their minds with a league game against Cape Town City coming up on Tuesday.

“We are through to the next round, now all focus is back to the league with … game against Cape Town City. So, this one is gone, we are putting our focus into the next match.”

Even if the win over Uthongathi was unconvincing, Pirates will hope it can give them confidence heading into the clash with City.

The Buccaneers’ campaign in the league has been worryingly inconsistent. They will go into the meeting with City having managed to collect just 25 points after 16 games, which puts them in fifth spot in the league standings.

The Mother City-based club are just one place down from Bucs on the league standings, with only two points separating them. Cape Town City have played just 14 games but they have been able to secure 23 points.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Vincent Pule got a brace for Pirates, while Mduduzi Mdantsane and Abbubaker Mobara got the goals for City.

