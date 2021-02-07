Nedbank Cup News 7.2.2021 08:18 am

Benni buoyant after AmaZulu derby win

Jonty Mark
Benni buoyant after AmaZulu derby win

Benni McCarthy rallied his troops wityh a half time team talk. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix.

The new Usuthu head coach said his side showed their teeth in the second half to help earn the win.

Benni McCarthy described the stirring half time team talk he gave to inspire AmaZulu to come back and beat Golden Arrows in a penalty shoot out in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Mhango fires Pirates past Uthongathi

In a thrilling KwaZulu-Natal derby, Arrows took the lead through Michael Gumede early on, and led all the way to stoppage time at the end of the match, when two substitutes combined, Lehlohonolo Majoro volleying in Luvuyo Memela’s fine cross.

AmaZulu ended up winning on penalties after Arrows’ Danny Phiri’s spot kick hit the woodwork, while AmaZulu netted all five of their spot kicks.

“At half time I said to the boys ‘this is not a league match, it is a cup match, a once-off opportunity against our biggest rival in the city.’ I said that for us to make this a contest we had to be in the contest. We had to compete, we couldn’t let them dictate the play and we did that, and we got a few opportunities,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV after the match at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“But then with the changes, that is what you are looking for, for players to come in and make an impact. Memela comes in and is hungry to be a part of it and Major took his goal like a champ. Penalties are a lottery but we will take it … I am happy we showed that kind of fight and never-say-die attitude.”

Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi, meanwhile, felt his side battled to build on their early momentum.

“It was a good start and we dominated the first half, (but) second had we were not the same team. They made tactical changes, they brought in two strikers and went 3-4-3, and got a goal in the last minute. I feel for the players but it is a cup game, a derby game, now let’s concentrate on the league,” added the Arrows coach, whose side have lost just one DStv Premiership game all season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Arrows are going to be up against a different AmaZulu, warns Benni 4.2.2021
Twitter explodes after Pirates star Lorch’s missed penalty 3.2.2021
Zinnbauer reveals Pirates’ biggest problem 3.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition