Mhango fires Pirates past Uthongathi

Gabadinho Mhango got himself back on the scoresheet as Orlando Pirates were made to sweat by GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC but eventually reached the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Malawian striker, who finished joint-top of the DStv Premiership scoring charts last season, had only managed two goals in the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League campaign until Saturday, in a season blighted by injury.

The 28 year-old added another here, however, giving Pirates a second half lead that they never relinquished.

Buccaneers head coach Josef Zinnbauer continued with his squad rotation and gave another youngster in the squad, Thabiso Sesane, his debut.

The Bucs graduate had a solid game at right back, helping to ensure that Uthongathi couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

It was a rather dull start to the game, with neither side attacking to great effect in the early stages.

An enterprising piece of play by Ben Motshwari and Siphesihle Ndlovu saw the Buccaneers threatening the visitors goals for the first time in the 25th minute, but Motshwari’s shot went off target.

Thembinkosi Lorch had a chance to test Xolani Ngcobo between the Uthongathi poles after a well delivered cross by Ndlovu from the right side in the 37th minute, but the winger’s first time shot went over the bar.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Uthongathi found it hard to make their way into the Bucs box.

They finally did just before half-time through captain Saziso Magawana, who beat the Pirates defensive line with his pace. But his cross inside the penalty didn’t find any of his teammates.

In the second half, Uthongathi had a glorious chance to take the lead after a beautiful run by Nkosiyazi Maphumolo set up Khetukuthula Ndlovu for a shot, but his attempt went wide.

A few minutes later, the Buccaneers broke the deadlock through Mhango, who latched onto Deon Hotto’s pass and slotted through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Zinnbauer made a couple of changes including the introduction of goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who replaced Richard Ofori after the Ghanaian looked to have got an injury.

Mpontshane was tested in the 80th by substitute Tshepo Chaine after a wonderful turn by the striker inside the box, but the Bucs keeper was able to handle the ball well.

Thabang Monare almost made it 2-0 with a thunderous shot from long range, but the midfielder was denied by the crossbar in the dying minutes of the game.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, Pirates will be glad to have made it through to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup for the first time in three seasons.

Bucs will now take their focus back into the DStv Premiership and a meeting against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

