TTM hoping to build on from SuperSport win 

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Joel Masutha hopes his side’s win against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup can help boost their confidence in their not so good DStv Premiership campaign.

TTM, who have attracted bad publicity since getting into the South African top-flight football, have found life in the premier division very difficult.

The Limpopo-based club are second from the bottom of the league standings.

They have only been able to collect nine points from 14 games, recording one win, six draws and seven losses.

In the Ke Yona Cup though, Masutha’s troops fought hard to knock out Matsatsantsa, edging the Pretoria outfit 1-0 with the solo goal coming from SuperSport former player Thabo Mnyamane.

Masutha described the match as a hard one with SuperSport having already beaten them in the league.

“A very tough game against a formidable opponent, the cup specialist SuperSport United. It’s never easy when you play them, they have already beaten us twice. So, we just said to ourselves that today it had to be our game. The attitude from the guys was right, they brought their A-game and everything that we planned came out as we expected,” said the TTM coach.

“The guys put in a good shift and I believe this will bring about a self believe and confidence. They need to start believing that we are like any other team, we can win games. I believe this win is a start of many wins to come because we need to move up the log.”

TTM will need to start getting some positive results if they are to get out of the relegation zone in their next few games. But, they have some tough encounters coming up.

In their next four games, they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with Maritzburg United on 12 February.

That match will be followed by a clash with Stellenbosch FC, followed by a meeting with Kaizer Chiefs and then early league contenders Swallows FC.

