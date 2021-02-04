Nedbank Cup News 4.2.2021 12:12 pm

Zuma calls for discipline as Kaizer Chiefs’ schedule gets crazy

Sibongiseni Zuma
Zuma calls for discipline as Kaizer Chiefs’ schedule gets crazy

Dumisani Zuma could feature against Richards Bay FC on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“I would say it’s a tricky time for us with games coming thick and fast,” said the Chiefs attacker.

With Kaizer Chiefs’ schedule getting heavier as from next week when they begin their Caf Champions League group stages campaign, while also competing DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup, Dumisani Zuma has called for discipline in the Amakhosi camp to survive.

“I would say it’s a tricky time for us with games coming thick and fast,” said Zuma on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be key for us to maintain discipline and ensure recovery so that we can be able to do battle in all the games,” added the Pietermaritzburg born attacker.

Zuma’s progress in the team has been stalled by injuries and he has just returned from another.

“I’m still not fully fit, but I am a work in progress and eventually I will be fit enough to play regularly,” he said.

He might even get a chance when they host Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup fixture at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s a good chance for us to bounce back since we lost our last game (a 2-0 Soweto derby defeat by Orlando Pirates). I think this is going to be good for fringe players because they might get a chance to play,” said Zuma.

“I will say it’s very difficult to play against such teams because we don’t have a lot of information about them (Richards Bay). I think we will need to stick to our own philosophy and play to win.”

Given Amakhosi’s well documented history of losing against lower division sides in the Nedbank Cup, Gavin Hunt’s team will do well to not take their opponent’s lightly.

The Natal Rich Boys are a credible team capable of causing a major upset at FNB Stadium, and are on form as they sit second in the GladAfrica Championship.

And they will have nothing to lose from this fixture, where their players will want to advertise themselves to the Amakhosi bosses, who are set to go on a recruitment campaign next season to rebuild the team.

