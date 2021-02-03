Ncikazi salutes his team for dominating Pirates 

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi felt proud of his Golden Arrows side as they dismantled Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Tuesday.

Arrows took charge of this tie, having played to a goalless draw against the Buccaneers last month. Four points out of six is an amazing haul for a side that traditionally have a dreadful record against the Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Ncikazi prepared his team well and they managed to dominate the Soweto outfit for most of the match, walking away with a 2-0 win. But it could have been much worse had the home side been more clinical in front of goal.

“It’s one of those games whereby I think we were almost perfect in all departments. Even in the second half, they had possession, but we created better chances even before we scored,” said the Arrows coach.

“I’m just proud that the team keeps on moving forward. Our performance is good, it’s work in progress. I’m so proud to be a coach of such a good team.”

Pule Mmodi, who got the two goals for Abafana Be’Sthende, was the hero on the day.

Ncikazi adds that there was a talk with the striker before the match and he is pleased with his performance.

“Surprisingly we spoke during the team talk and said to him, ‘listen, you are one player that takes a lots of shots. They are not going on target but don’t stop. If you don’t play lotto you can’t win it, so keep on trying.’ And today it worked for him, I’m very proud of the young man.”

The win against Bucs saw the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit record their second successive victory having won the KZN derby against Maritzburg United prior to the Pirates clash.

Arrows has won six of their last 14 league games, recording seven draws and just one loss.

The club is in position four on the league standings with 25 points.

