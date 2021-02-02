Former Chiefs coach Baxter fired after reckless rape statement in India

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Stuart Baxter has been fired at Indian Super League side, Odisha FC after making an unsavoury analogy about rape.

Baxter made headlines on Tuesday morning after his club said they would deal with his utterances in a TV post-match interview where he made insensitive comments about rape.

Speaking after his team had lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur on Monday, the former Bafana Bafana mentor said: ” You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

After this unfortunate statement, the club came out against it and made a public apology, and said they would deal with the matter internally. This was seen as suggesting that Baxter – whose team are bottom of the 11 team League – might be fired.

Rape is said to be a big problem in India and Baxter’s careless utterances regarding the subject were viewed in a serious light hence the club decided to cut ties with the Englishman.

“Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect.

“The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon,” read the club’s statement posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what will happen with South African midfielder, Cole Alexander who was brought to the Indian club by Baxter last year.

There have also been calls for Safa to ban Baxter like they did with Luc Eymael as there have also been allegations of racism levelled against the former Bafana Bafana mentor in his time in India.

