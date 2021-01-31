PSL News 31.1.2021 10:30 am

Truter sends a warning to Chiefs, Sundowns, Pirates and co.  

Ntokozo Gumede  
Brandon Truter, head coach of Swallows FC sends a warming to PSL top side. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix.

“Within our camp, we are expected to win every game. The only team that we are going away to from the big teams is Chiefs because we played Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport away,” said the Swallows coach.

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter fell short of sending out a threat to the so-called top teams in the DStv Premiership, saying when they visit his high flying side at their home, the Dobsonville Stadium, they will be in for a big surprise.

The Dube Birds have travelled to the spiritual home of South African football, the Orlando Stadium, where they got a 1-1draw and also took a trip to the capital city twice where they chiselled out draws against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. They went one up when they took on the historical heavyweight, Kaizer Chiefs, by beating them 1-0 in Dobsonville.

“We have to look at where the draws are. It was an away draw against Sundowns, it is a draw again away from home against SuperSport. These are tough teams, they have been there and done that. Getting a draw in the top flight against teams like these is gold, as long as you don’t lose away from home,” said Truter.

“Within our camp we are expected to win every game. The only team that we are going away to from the big teams is Chiefs because we played Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport away. We are hoping to get the results when they come to Dobsonville, but we are not losing,” he added.

Truter said his side have been having troubles adapting to top-flight football but credits his team’s never-say-die attitude as his team have made it a habit of scoring late equalisers, particularly against the elite teams in the division.

“The amount of games we played in January, it is about six matches in a four-week period and that is going to take its toll on the players. But I think we are doing alright. Scoring so late tells us about the character of the team, it tells us that we don’t give up. We keep fighting until the end of the game and until the end of the season as well,” said Truter, whose side remains unbeaten in the league, collecting 28 points in the mid-way stage of the season.

