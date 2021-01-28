Pirates’ Dzukamanja set to undergo late fitness test ahead of Soweto derby

Terrence Dzukamanja could be back for Orlando Pirates as they prepare for a clash with rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Dzukamanja is one four Bucs strikers who have missed the club’a last two games due to injuries.

The striker is awaiting the club’s medical team to give give him a green light so that he can give head coach Josef Zinnbauer options in attack.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Terrence Dzvukamanja is due to undergo a late fitness test before he is given the green light by the Bucs medical team. The Zimbabwean international complained about neck pain ahead of the Maritzburg United game and has since been receiving treatment,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

The club also touched on left-back Innocent Maela’a suspension.

The defender will miss the Amakhosi clash after receiving his fourth yellow card in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in their previous match.

“The home side has been dealt a blow in the form of the 28-year-old’s absence after he accumulated four yellow cards over the course of the season, resulting in automatic suspension,” the club added.

“This means that he will not be part of the matchday squad and will only be eligible to play again when the team travels to Durban for a clash against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, 2 February.”

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have three more of their strikers out due to injuries.

Last season’s joint top goal-scorer Gabadinho Mhango is one of the key players at the club who is struggling with an injury as well as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa.

The Buccaneers will head into this tie having registered their fifth win against Galaxy.

They are currently in fifth position on the league standings with 22 points after 14 games.

