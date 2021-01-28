PSL News 28.1.2021 12:24 pm

Sundowns co-coach Mokwena slams Pitso over Sirino claims

Khaya Ndubane
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has told his former head coach Pitso Mosimane to refrain from talking about Gaston Sirino (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mokwena has slammed Mosimane for telling the media that Sirino was desperate to join Al Ahly.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane to stop talking about Gaston Sirino, saying the Uruguayan forward is a Sundowns player.

This comes after Mosimane told the media recently that Sirino was desperate to join Al Ahly, saying there needs to be a greater understanding of the effect that not allowing a player to move has on their long-term future.

“Players, coaches and agents have a lot to learn. Sometimes we lose out on opportunities, especially players, we will say ‘this guy is bankrupt, he doesn’t have any money.’ There are many more years to live after football. Gaston was crying for this chance, I know that for sure,” said Mosimane during a conversation with the South African Football Journalists Association.

Mokwena has not hit back at his former boss, asking Mosimane to refrain from talking about Sirino.

“The Gaston Sirino chapter must be closed. Even coach Pitso (Mosimane) must close the chapter because Sirino is a Mamelodi Sundowns player,” Mokwena told Power FM.

“He signed a four-year contract. He said to us that he is happy to stay and has committed himself to the club.”

“Just like we don’t speak about players from other teams, I think it is a little bit unethical to continue to have this talk about Gaston. The club has issued a statement on Sirino,” added Mokwena.

Sirino was left out of the Sundowns side at the beginning of this season as he pushed for a move to Egypt, though he is now back in the fold.

The Uruguayan forward has made five league appearances so far this season and has made one assist.

