Hunt hints at a chance of league title if they keep momentum going

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt has hinted that his team may just stand a chance of clinching the coveted DStv Premiership title should they keep their points rate as is or better it.

Amakhosi have collected 11 points out of a possible 15 in their last five games, which has seen then jump from 14th to seventh on the log standings.

ALSO READ: PSL referee of the year suspended after denying Pirates a penalty

“We have been poor in the league,” said Hunt after the 1-1 draw against Baroka at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. “It hasn’t been what we need… We need to be above 25 points by now. But we haven’t got there yet. There is no doubt there are signs that we are getting better,” added the former Bidvest Wits mentor.

But, based on how poorly they started their campaign, Hunt is not complaining but hopes they can keep momentum and keep collecting points. Asked how he felt about collecting 11 out of a possible 15 points, Hunt suggested it was more than enough to run them to the league title.

“I can’t complain… Not from where we came from. No. I mean, uh, I think it’s good to have made 11 (points) out of 5 games, you know you make 10 after five games and you win the league, that’s how it works. It takes you to 60 points, plus-minus…

“But from where we were, obviously we want more, and I thought today was really a game that we could win. I knew Stellenbosch was going to be difficult, and I thought today was the one we could win.

“The most important thing is that we showed character and came back, we put up a fight and we had some good opportunities.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.