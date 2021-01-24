Swallows goal was offside, claims Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Musa Nyatama’s goal should not have stood, claiming that it was an offside.

Nyatama scored an equaliser for the Birds in the dying seconds of the match to make sure that the spoils are shared at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

“I honestly think it was a very big offside, I have not seen it but in my mind I’m saying are they benefitting? Because even against Pirates there was a blatant penalty, even today they blatant the offside which I think the linesman was in line with it,” said Mngqithi after the game, which finished 1-1.

“But in football you must accept these things but it looks like they are benefitting, I just want to see more because they’ve got a lot of penalties on their side.”

Mngqithi, however, was full of praise for the ‘well-coached’ Swallows team.

“The good thing about them is that they’re a good team. They are playing some very good football although today they played in some patches. They’re coached very well, and Brandon Truter has done a tremendous job. They’re a good team, we were unfortunate not to win this one, I believe we did everything in our power to win.”

The draw saw Sundowns keeping their place at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, while Swallows remained second, but only goal difference separates the sides.

