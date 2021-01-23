PSL News 23.1.2021 12:06 pm

Maluleka looking forward to ‘big game’ against Swallows

Khaya Ndubane
George Maluleka of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to meet Swallows FC in a top-of-the-table DStv Premiership clash at the Lucas Motsepe Stadium this afternoon.

The Brazilians and the Birds are currently tied at the top of the log table with 26 points in 12 games.

Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka believes today’s clash will be a difficult one for the defending league champions.

“It is a big game indeed I think. They’ve been doing very well and I’m really happy for them especially from where they came from and why the club has been through. This club is very big and has a history in our country so I’m very excited about playing against them,” Maluleka told the Sundowns website.

“It’s going to be very difficult obviously because they’ve had a very good start to the season and they’re maintaining their performance every week so we also need to be vigilant but I’m pretty sure they’re just as curious about us since we’ve been having a good run as well,” he added.

Maluleka is not surprised by Swallows’ good start to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

“I’m not surprised really, we played against them during the pre-season and you could already see that they have a team and still were confident after winning the NFD so it was close that time as well when we played but it’s a different ball game now as there’s a lot more at stake so it should be very interesting but I am fully behind the guys [Mamelodi Sundowns] to get a positive result”, said Maluleka.

