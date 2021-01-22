Gabadinho Mhango blow for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that striker Gabadinho Mhango will miss Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United due to an injury.

ALSO READ: Pirates seek maximum points at Maritzburg

According to the Bucs medical team, the Malawian international picked up a quad strain in the goalless draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday and is expected out for up to two weeks.

The Malawian striker joins an ever-growing list of injuries at Pirates which now increases to five players.

Meanwhile, Pirates also issued an update on injured Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso, Zakhele Lepasa and Paseka Mako.

Tshegofatso Mabasa (foot):

“Continues to undergo rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 3-4 weeks.

Abel Mabaso (ulna):

Removed cast earlier this week and has started to begin range movement and strength exercises. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Zakhele Lepasa (ankle):

Undergoing rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Paseka Mako (knee):

Continues with rehabilitation. Expected time to return to full training: 1-2 weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.