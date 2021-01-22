Mashiane happy to help Amakhosi resurgence

Kaizer Chiefs are content once more and it is entirely appropriate that one Happy Mashiane is at the heart of their recent success.

The 23 year-old has had a storming couple of games in an Amakhosi shirt, from starting and scoring in the 2-1 win over Cape Town City, to coming off the bench and creating and scoring another in the 3-0 win over Tshakhuma FC.

Two goals in two games are even more remarkable for the fact they are Mashiane’s first ever goals for Chiefs, though he has had limited game time since promotion from the club’s academy, and has been playing in a more advanced role down the left under Gavin Hunt.

“I have to thank the technical team for pushing me,” Mashiane told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“I am not saying things are rosy now for me or the team, but credit should be given to them for pushing me in terms of me being back and playing.”

Chiefs will hope to continue their fine recovery under Hunt, when they take on Stellenbosch FC today at the Danie Craven Stadium, in search of a fourth successive Absa Premiership win.

Amakhosi still have a ten-point gap to Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows at the top of the table, and simply need to keep on winning if they are to mount any sort of title challenge.

“These recent wins are a great motivation for us,” added Mashiane.

“Knowing very well that we did not start the season on a high, things were not going our way in terms of getting the right results.

“We are playing away from home and we have to go there and grind out the result. We have to comeback with maximum points. They have good speedy players, and we are aware of that. Whatever they bring at us, we will be ready.”

“I think going forward, we do not want to find ourselves in the situation again. It is crucial that we must keep calm and keep our feet on the ground. We really need to work hard at … staying in the top half of the table.”

Chiefs received a boost ahead of the Stellenbosch game, meanwhile, with the news that another of their in-form youngsters, Nkosingiphile Ndlovu, is available after being stretchered off against TTM. Captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele faces a late fitness test.

