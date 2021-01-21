Ex-Bafana star contemplating retirement if TTM deal fails to materialise

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker Tokelo Rantie could end up hanging up his boots prematurely as his struggles to find a club continue.

Not longer than a month ago, the 30-year-old was rumoured to be on his way to join Eswatini powerhouse, Mbabane

Highlanders but that deal fell through.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has started training with DStv Premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila where he hopes to earn himself a contract.

However, a source close to him says if he fails to get a contract at TTM, he could hang up his boots.

“Any player would be frustrated if they went two whole years without kicking a ball. He had a chance at Sundowns and it was unfortunate that it ended before it could set off. We’ve spoken to him and he is looking at the possibility of hanging up his boots because nothing concrete is coming his way,” said the source close to the player.

Rantie had a stint at Cape Town City where he was released without playing a match while he failed to impress on trial at Bloemfontein Celtic last year.

He has also played overseas for the likes of Malmo FF in Sweden, Bournemouth in England as well as Turkey’s Genclerbirligi.

He was often adored by the fans of the clubs he played for, but his off-the-field behavior hampered his progress in Europe.

